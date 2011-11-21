CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)- "Three Men & a Coach.....on the Roof!" proved to be a successful fund raiser and academic incentive at Ganns Middle Valley Elementary School. The students raised more than $16,000 for Promethean boards for the classrooms.

Fourth grade teacher Derek Beaty, kindergarten teacher Nick Philpott, third grade teacher Scott Grisar and Coach Drew White stayed on the roof all day Monday. While perched high atop the school, the men taught lessons, ate their lunch, gave announcements, performed the "Macarena," played Musical Chairs and more.