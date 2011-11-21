RINGGOLD, CATOOSA COUNTY (WRCB)-- A young Ringgold couple recently celebrated the birth of their first born.

Zoe Khamseng came into the world on October 14.

What makes the birth even more of an event is that Army Spec Kenneth Khamseng, was able be there in North Georgia, thanks to the U.S. Army.

Khamseng was deployed to Iraq in July, but he was able to fly home to be with his wife Brandy when she gave birth.

The two have endured a lot in their few years together.

They graduated from Ringgold High School in 2008 and began dating shortly after. Kenneth joined the Army that summer and left for basic training.

Since then they've endured his deployment to Afghanistan and Iraq.

They were married in 2010, a year before he would leave for Iraq.

But Brandy was expecting and they knew life would be difficult for her alone at Fort Bragg. So she lived with her parents in Ringgold and waited.

After the birth of Zoe, Kenneth and Brandy counted down the minutes until he'd have to leave; they learned his deployment might be cut short.

President Obama had just announced he was bringing the troops home from Iraq before Christmas. Spec. Khamseng left for Iraq on October 26, three days later he learned he would be turning right around and coming home.

The family would be together, not just for Christmas, but even before Thanksgiving!

Brandy's parents helped her make the 450 mile trip to Fort Bragg where they waited to greet Kenneth and find a home for the young family.

It was hectic, but Brandy says she is thrilled to have Kenneth home with her and Zoe.

"He didn't really miss a thing!" she says.

They are packing up again for a ten day visit to their hometown this week, in time for Thanksgiving.