(WRCB) - Police in Chattanooga made an interesting discovery on a traffic stop.

Officers noticed a gray Ford Crown Victoria with blue lights in the grill and window, but with a personal license plate.

When the officer pulled the car over for improper registration, he found the car equipped with lights, a siren, dash camera and a radar.

Vehicle records indicated the car belonged to the Ellijay Police Department, but the driver said he bought the car off Craigslist for $4,000.

According to the Ellijay Police Department, the car was sent to be crushed due to an electrical problem.

Police in Ellijay are now investigating how the car ended up on Craigslist instead.