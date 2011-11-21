CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- A Chattanooga police officer, accused of pulling a Taser on a man, was arrested Sunday.

Police Sergeant Jerri Weary says Christopher Smith filed a complaint with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, accusing Officer Gregory Chambers of road rage Saturday night.

Smith says the officer came to his Pearl Street home in Ooltewah and pulled a Taser on him.

Weary says Officer Chambers turned himself in Sunday, and has been placed on leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation by the sheriff's office.