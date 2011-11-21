LAFAYETTE, WALKER COUNTY (WRCB)— A Flintstone, Georgia, man is behind bars, accused of robbing stores in Walker and Catoosa counties.

Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson tells Channel 3, 27-year-old Michael Chad Creel is charged in connection with three armed-robberies.

Wilson says the suspect allegedly pulled a knife in two of the robberies, and fled from all three incidents with cash.

Creel is charged with three counts of armed-robbery and three counts of robbery by intimidation.

The Sheriff says, if convicted, the suspect could face up to 90 years in a state prison.