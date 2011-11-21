By ERIK SCHELZIG

Associated Press

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (AP) - General Motors has announced it will begin building its Chevrolet Equinox at its idled Spring Hill plant next year and plans to begin making a midsized vehicle there in the future.

Monday's announcement of the $61 million investment will create nearly 700 jobs at the plant outside Nashville.

GM says the subsequent $183 million investment into the unspecified midsized vehicle will create another 1,200 jobs.

Production on the Equinox is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2012.

The timing on the second vehicle was not announced.