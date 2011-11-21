(Times Free Press) - Mayor Ron Littlefield may choose not to run if a recall election takes place in August.

"I don't know yet," Littlefield said Friday. "For seven months? Why would I put my family through all this for a seven-month term?"

Just weeks ago, the two-term Chattanooga mayor was moving into his last 16 months in office, pushing for metropolitan government or some type of city-county consolidation that he hoped to make the legacy of his administration.

Now a recall effort that seemed all but dead threatens to cut short his term and give him a very different kind of legacy.