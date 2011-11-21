News
UPDATE: Police identify shooting victim on Nautical Way
Monday, November 21st 2011, 8:41 am EST
Updated:
Monday, November 21st 2011, 11:16 am EST
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A shooting on Nautical Way Sunday night has Chattanooga Police looking for answers.
Police Sergeant Jerri Weary tells Channel 3, 19-year-old Demarcus Bumpass was shot in the heel around 10:00 p.m.
Bumpass told police he was smoking on the porch with friends, when a man in a dark, hooded sweatshirt fired a gun, hitting the victim as he tried to flee.
Witnesses were unable to offer specifics, but did tell police, 5-6 shots were fired by the gunman.
Weary says Bumpass was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.
Weary says police are still investigating and working to gather details.
