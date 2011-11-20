News
Driver charged with vehicular homicide in Collegedale crash
Sunday, November 20th 2011, 12:34 pm EST
Updated:
Monday, November 21st 2011, 8:19 am EST
COLLEGEDALE, HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB)-- A single-vehicle crash in Collegedale turned deadly Sunday morning.
Police Chief Brian Hickman tells Channel 3, the wreck happened on the 5800 block of Tallent Road around 3:30 a.m.
He says the driver, 36-year-old Michael Smith, was traveling from McDonald, Tennessee when his truck hit a culvert and flipped several times.
Officers arrived to find a Vanessa Smith of McDonald, Tennessee dead on the scene.
Police say Smith was allegedly driving drunk at the time of the incident. He was treated and released from a local hospital.
Chief Hickman says Michael Smith faces charges of vehicular homicide, driving under the influence (2nd offense), and driving on a revoked or suspended license.