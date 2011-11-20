COLLEGEDALE, HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB)-- A single-vehicle crash in Collegedale turned deadly Sunday morning.

Police Chief Brian Hickman tells Channel 3, the wreck happened on the 5800 block of Tallent Road around 3:30 a.m.

He says the driver, 36-year-old Michael Smith, was traveling from McDonald, Tennessee when his truck hit a culvert and flipped several times.

Officers arrived to find a Vanessa Smith of McDonald, Tennessee dead on the scene.

Police say Smith was allegedly driving drunk at the time of the incident. He was treated and released from a local hospital.