SODDY DAISY, HAMILTON CO., TN (WRCB) - A Soddy-Daisy woman will get to keep her pygmy goats, through the first of the year.  City Commissioners decided Thursday night to put off a vote at least until January.

It's mainly the result of a feud between two siblings. 

Brenda and Cecil Smith live across the street from each other on Morningside Drive.  She owns 22 goats on a small piece of land.  Cecil says the goats are a nuisance.

She was given a provision to keep the goats until they died, but they haven't died off as early as expected.

The average life span of a pygmy goat is 10 to 15 years.

The City Commission needed more time to look at the issue, and will take it up again January 5th.