Pygmy goats in Soddy Daisy given reprieve
A Soddy-Daisy woman will get to keep her pygmy goats, through the first of the year.
Saturday, November 19th 2011, 8:40 am EST
Updated:
Saturday, November 19th 2011, 8:40 am EST
SODDY DAISY, HAMILTON CO., TN (WRCB) - A Soddy-Daisy woman will get to keep her pygmy goats, through the first of the year. City Commissioners decided Thursday night to put off a vote at least until January.
It's mainly the result of a feud between two siblings.
Brenda and Cecil Smith live across the street from each other on Morningside Drive. She owns 22 goats on a small piece of land. Cecil says the goats are a nuisance.
She was given a provision to keep the goats until they died, but they haven't died off as early as expected.
The average life span of a pygmy goat is 10 to 15 years.
The City Commission needed more time to look at the issue, and will take it up again January 5th.