CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A Signal Mountain Middle-High School teacher who resigned over drug charges, was arrested again.

Jonathan "Wes" Greene was taken into custody in McMinn County, when police were called to the restaurant where he was eating.

They said his friends left without paying, and while Greene was trying to work it out with the staff, police noticed a piece of rolled up foil in his wallet.

Greene told them he had a prescription for the pills, but knew it was illegal to carry them in that manner.