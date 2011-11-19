News
Teen charged with posting porn on school website
Saturday, November 19th 2011, 8:04 am EST
LAFAYETTE, WALKER CO., GA (WRCB) - A Walker County teen is accused of posting pornography to a school website.
The ninth grader is charged with computer trespassing, a felony.
Police say on two separate occasions, the teen posted porn on the Lafayette High School and Walker County school board's sites.
Sheriff Steve Wilson says it cost thousands of taxpayer dollars to repair and the website's to be inoperable for days.
The 15-year-old was suspended from school and will appear in juvenile court.