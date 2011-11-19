SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Tony Mitchell scored 26 points and No. 16 Alabama posted a tournament record 14 blocks in a 70-60 win over Wichita State on Friday night to grab a spot in the Puerto Rico Tip-Off final.

JaMychal Green and Trever Releford added 15 points apiece to help Alabama (4-0) avenge its loss to the Shockers (3-1) in last year's NIT championship. The Crimson Tide will play Purdue in Sunday's championship.

Toure Murry scored 21 points for Wichita State and Carl Hall grabbed 12 rebounds.

Alabama held Wichita State to 33.8 percent shooting from the field and forced 18 turnovers.

Levi Randolph had two steals and put pressure on Wichita State's ballhandlers on every changeover. That was especially effective in the second half, when the Shockers shot just 27 percent from the field.

Alabama shot 43.4 percent from the floor and missed all three of its attempts from beyond the arc.