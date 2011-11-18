Sport - High School-Football
Friday Night Football Scoreboard
Here's a look at the Friday Night Football Playoffs Scoreboard
Friday, November 18th 2011, 5:28 pm EST
Friday, August 17th 2012, 2:52 pm EDT
TSSAA State Playoffs
Division II-AA Semifinals
(2) Christian Brothers 28
at (1) Baylor 31
Final
(2) Ensworth 28
at (1) MUS 0
Final
Class 2A Quarterfinals
(4) Friendship Christian 21
at (2) Boyd-Buchanan 20
Final in OT
(4) Oneida 10
at (3) Oliver Springs 20
Final
Class 1A Quarterfinals
(3) South Pittsburg 36
at (1) Coalfield 6
Final
(2) Gordonsville 49
at (1) Eagleville 14
Final
GHSA State Playoffs
Class 3A
Ridgeland 14
at Peach County 35
Final
Stockbridge 10
at Carrollton 35
Final
Persons 7
at Allatoona 14
Final
Class 2A
Brooks County 30
at Calhoun 43
Final
Westminster 21
at Dublin 45
Final
Adairsville 13
at Fitzgerald 46
Final
NCHSAA State Playoffs
Class 1A
(3) Andrews 13
at (1) Murphy 56
Final
(3) Lakewood 14
at (1) Albemarle 45