TSSAA State Playoffs

Division II-AA Semifinals
(2) Christian Brothers 28 
at (1) Baylor 31
Final

(2) Ensworth 28
at (1) MUS 0
Final

Class 2A Quarterfinals
(4) Friendship Christian 21
 at (2) Boyd-Buchanan 20
Final in OT

(4) Oneida 10
at (3) Oliver Springs 20
Final

Class 1A Quarterfinals
(3) South Pittsburg 36
at (1) Coalfield 6
Final

(2) Gordonsville 49
at (1) Eagleville 14
Final


GHSA State Playoffs

Class 3A
Ridgeland 14
at Peach County 35
Final

Stockbridge 10 
at Carrollton 35
Final

Persons 7
at Allatoona 14
Final

Class 2A
Brooks County 30
at Calhoun 43
Final

Westminster 21
at Dublin 45
Final

Adairsville 13
at Fitzgerald 46
Final


NCHSAA State Playoffs

Class 1A
(3) Andrews 13
at (1) Murphy 56
Final

(3) Lakewood  14
at (1) Albemarle  45

 