Friday, November 18th 2011, 4:23 pm EST
Updated:
Friday, November 18th 2011, 4:24 pm EST
(WRCB) - A Soddy-Daisy woman will get to keep her pygmy goats--through the first of the year.
City commissioners decided last night to put off a vote at least until January.
It's mainly the result of a feud between two siblings.
Brenda and Cecil Smith live across the street from each other on Morningside Drive.
She owns 22 goats on a small piece of land.
Cecil says the goats are a nuisance.
She was given a provision to keep the goats until they died, but they haven't died off as early as expected. The average life span of a pygmy goat is 10 to 15 years.
The city commission needed more time to look at the issue, and will take it up again January 5th.