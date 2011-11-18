(WRCB) - A Soddy-Daisy woman will get to keep her pygmy goats--through the first of the year.

City commissioners decided last night to put off a vote at least until January.

It's mainly the result of a feud between two siblings.

Brenda and Cecil Smith live across the street from each other on Morningside Drive.

She owns 22 goats on a small piece of land.

Cecil says the goats are a nuisance.

She was given a provision to keep the goats until they died, but they haven't died off as early as expected. The average life span of a pygmy goat is 10 to 15 years.