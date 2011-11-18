(WRCB) - Two local congressmen have released statements after attempting to move forward on a Constitutional amendment requiring a balanced budget.

The amendment, House Joint Resolution 2, would prohibit the federal government from passing a budget where expenses are greater that tax revenue.

The amendment would also require three-fifths of both the House and the Senate to approve an increase of the public debt limit.

The amendment was introduced in January of this year and is co-sponsored by 242 members of the House.

The resolution failed to garner the two-thirds support required for a Constitutional amendment.

"Years of wasteful Washington spending finally caught up to the United States. The staggering amount of debt that Washington mounted is absolutely appalling and a monster of our own making. History has proven that Washington, D.C. cannot exercise fiscal restraint when it comes to opening the federal wallet without force, whether by threat of a default, a government shutdown or the will of the American people," said Representative Tom Graves (R-GA-9). "If we are to ensure the success of America for future generations, out-of-control spending must be checked and the Balanced Budget Amendment to the U.S. Constitution considered today is the best and only way to restore fiscal stability. Despite failing to get the two-thirds vote needed in the House today, it is my hope that Congress will continue to push for a Balanced Budget Amendment in order to right the fiscal course of America."