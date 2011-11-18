News
Beer Board suspends licenses of 4 restaurants
Four Chattanooga restaurants had their beer licenses suspended.
Friday, November 18th 2011, 8:50 am EST
Updated:
Friday, November 18th 2011, 8:50 am EST
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Four Chattanooga restaurants had their beer licenses suspended.
Outback at Hamilton Place, Fuji Steakhouse and two Applebee's restaurants were four of seven eateries that failed a compliance check last month.
The restaurants are among those that didn't refuse alcohol sales to minors during a police sting.
Each location was given a three day suspension by the Chattanooga Beer Board, Thursday.
The suspensions go into effect Thanksgiving Day.
[READ MORE: 4 restaurants fail weekend alcohol compliance check]