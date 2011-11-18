CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Four Chattanooga restaurants had their beer licenses suspended.

Outback at Hamilton Place, Fuji Steakhouse and two Applebee's restaurants were four of seven eateries that failed a compliance check last month.

The restaurants are among those that didn't refuse alcohol sales to minors during a police sting.

Each location was given a three day suspension by the Chattanooga Beer Board, Thursday.