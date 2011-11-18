CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- In School Patrol, Normal Park Magnet School zoning is back in the headlines.

Earlier this month, when the Hamilton County School Board voted to allow Hill City students, who live within walking distance of the school, to attend Normal Park.

Thursday night, school board members Chip Baker and Linda Mosley, who voted against the Hill City zoning, proposed extending the zone to the One Northshore condominium development.

The issue was tabled, until the next board meeting.