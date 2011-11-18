CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Another route in Chattanooga is getting major changes.

Within 2 years, the roads and exits around the Olgiati Bridge will be different because of a $102.5 million project.

An expansion will start at the Olgiati and stretch nearly 2 miles to Signal Mountain Boulevard.

The cloverleaf at Manufactures Road will be reworked and both the Manning Street and Whitehall Road exits will be closed.

The area will get 30 retaining walls and new paving on Highway 27, among other projects.