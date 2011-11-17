NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Tennessee's October unemployment rate of 9.6% dropped slightly from the previous month.

The September rate was 9.8%. The national unemployment rate for October was 9%.

State Labor Commissioner Karla Davis says education and health services were 2 of the sectors fueling the employment hike.

According to a survey of businesses, monthly employment increases came in local government education services, up 7,500 jobs; educational and health services was up 4,100; and trade, transportation and utilities increased by 2,600 jobs.

From September to October, leisure and hospitality decreased by 2,000 jobs; mining, logging and construction was down 1,000; and financial activities declined by 800 jobs.