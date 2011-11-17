SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Tony Mitchell scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead No. 16 Alabama to a 62-42 win over Maryland on Thursday night in the opening round of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off.

Mitchell was 7 of 12 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and Trevor Releford scored 10 points for the Crimson Tide (3-0), who grabbed a double-digit lead early in the first half that they would not relinquish.

Alabama cruised despite senior forward JaMychal Green heading to the bench early in the game with two quick fouls. They didn't need him against a cold-shooting Maryland squad that went 13 for 49 from the field (26.5 percent). The Terps (1-1) hit just two of their 12 attempts from beyond the arc.

James Padgett scored 9 points and Ashton Pankey had 10 rebounds for Maryland.