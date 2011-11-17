KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee's Pat Summitt is among a dozen recipients of AARP The Magazine's Inspire Awards in the wake of the coach's announcement that she has dementia.

Summitt has said she decided to reveal she'd been diagnosed with early onset dementia, Alzheimer's type, because she wanted others to understand that they could continue to live their life with the disease. The 59-year-old Summitt has led the Lady Volunteers to eight national championships and says she is determined to continue to coach as long as she is able.