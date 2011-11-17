Pat Summitt recipient of AARP Inspire Award
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee's Pat Summitt is among a dozen recipients of AARP The Magazine's Inspire Awards in the wake of the coach's announcement that she has dementia.
According to AARP, the awards pay tribute to people who inspire action in others.
Summitt has said she decided to reveal she'd been diagnosed with early onset dementia, Alzheimer's type, because she wanted others to understand that they could continue to live their life with the disease. The 59-year-old Summitt has led the Lady Volunteers to eight national championships and says she is determined to continue to coach as long as she is able.
Other Inspire Awards recipients include conservationist Jane Goodall, late Apple Inc. founder Steve Jobs, U.S. Sen. Daniel Inouye and country music singer Toby Keith.
