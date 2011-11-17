Stewart tosses verbal jabs, bids to rattle Edwards

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Carl Edwards insists he's not nervous as he races for NASCAR's top championship.

Tony Stewart believes otherwise, and is taking every chance he can to needle his competition for the Sprint Cup title.

The two championship contenders sat side-by-side Thursday trading verbal barbs in their final joint news conference before NASCAR's season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway Edwards goes into Sunday's race with a three-point lead over Stewart, and was adamant the two-time champion is not in his head.

But Stewart is going into the race as if he's got nothing to lose, and getting under Edwards' skin is part of his strategy.

"I'd wreck my mother to win," Stewart said when asked if he'd consider dumping Edwards on the final lap if it meant taking the checkered flag. "I respect him as a driver, but this isn't about friendships this weekend. This is a war. This is a battle. This if for a national championship, so it's no holds barred.

He then turned to Edwards and added: "You can come to my house and look at the trophy after it's all done."

Edwards has won a Nationwide championship, but does not have a title at NASCAR's top level.

"This is how it's supposed to be," Edwards said. "This is what it's about. It's like a Saturday night race at the dirt track. These are the kinds of points battles I grew up watching, so it's pretty neat to be a part of it."

AP Sources: Keselowski fined for EFI criticisms

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) - People familiar with the punishment say NASCAR has fined Brad Keselowski for comments he made criticizing electronic fuel injection.

The people spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because NASCAR did not publicize the fine.

NASCAR has been privately punishing drivers for making disparaging remarks about the series over the last two years.

The fine is believed to be $25,000.

Keselowski said last week during an appearance at the NASCAR Hall of Fame that the move to fuel injection is "a disaster." He also said NASCAR was pressured into moving from carburetors to EFI by "green initiatives" and called the process "a media circus."

NASCAR in the past quietly fined Ryan Newman for criticizing racing at Talladega, and Denny Hamlin for posts he made on Twitter.