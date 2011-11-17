APISON, HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB)-- Investigators with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office have made additional arrests in a double-shooting Wednesday night that left one dead.

Spokesperson Janice Atkinson says 19-year-old Blakelen S. Adams and 19-year-old Tyler Allen Conrad have been charged with two counts each of conspiracy to commit 1st degree murder, in relation to the shooting death of Christian Sosa and the shooting of Meghan R. Bennett.

Bernard Lalone, age 20, is also charged with first degree murder and attempted first degree murder.



People who live on Bill Jones Road in Apison say what a lot people say, their community is normally pretty quiet. However, all that changed Wednesday night.

"I was watching TV, sitting on the couch," says one witness. "About 10:00 p.m. I heard about five gunshots back to back."

However, the victims were no where to be found.

Instead, Collegedale police were called to a home on Camp Road about two miles away from the crime scene.

A spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department says the female victim was able to drive herself and a passenger back to the home on Camp Road after the shooting.

When officers arrived they found 19-year-old Christian Sosa, dead in the front passenger seat of the vehicle. The woman, 20-year-old Meghan Bennett, had been shot in the side.

"Now it makes me realize that crime and violence is coming closer to us unfortunately," says Jan Sodergren.

Sodergren's property sits next to the home officers responded to on Camp Road. He says the couple that lives there has rented the home for about a year, but something was never quite right.

"I've seen some deputies back there," Sodergren says. "Sometimes you see, particularly on Saturday mornings, you can see a lot of cars there and everything is quite."

Multiple witnesses near the crime scene say the couple parked at the tennis courts, but their night ended when a gunman began firing into their truck, hitting Bennett and fatally injuring Sosa.

It's a violent crime these residents don't want any part of.

"I thought, 'no', that's too close to home," says one witness.

