The Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority has received $2.5 million in funding to purchase new green buses.

According to the US Transportation Department, the money will be used to purchase three 30-foot electric buses to operate within the city.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood said the project was among 46 that were selected nationwide through the Federal Transit Administration's (FTA) competitive Fiscal Year 2011 Sustainability Initiative, which includes funding from two FTA programs: Clean Fuels Grant Program and Transit Investment in Greenhouse Gas and Energy Reduction (TIGGER) III Grant Program.

"This grant and others like it will put thousands of Americans back to work building sustainable, energy-efficient transit vehicles and facilities across the country," said Secretary LaHood. "The Obama Administration is committed to investing in the cutting-edge transportation projects that will keep our economy moving forward."

Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) will purchase three 30-foot all electric buses equipped with a wayside inductive power transfer system which will operate in regular fixed route service with zero emissions.

The larger 30-foot buses will join CARTA's fleet of smaller electric shuttles that provide free service throughout Downtown Chattanooga and the North Shore.

"The Federal Transit Administration is tapping into American innovation and ingenuity to promote leading edge energy efficient transportation technologies," said FTA Administrator Peter Rogoff. "These continued investments help combat the pain commuters feel at the gas pump and curb the harmful greenhouse gas emissions that pollute the air we breathe."

Clean Fuels grant recipients were chosen through a competitive selection process based on their ability to help communities achieve or maintain the National Ambient Air Quality Standards for ozone and carbon monoxide, while supporting emerging clean fuel and advanced propulsion technologies for transit buses.

TIGGER III grants were competitively selected based on a project's ability to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions and provide a return on the investment. Since 2009, the TIGGER program has invested in numerous innovative transit projects that bring to market advanced fuel-cell and hydrogen-powered buses and allow for the development of sustainable transportation stations.