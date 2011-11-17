CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Chattanooga police are investigating an early morning shooting that may have sent one of the suspects to the hospital.

Police Sergeant Jerri Weary tells Channel 3 the incident happened around the 4400 block of Drummond Drive shortly before 7:00 a.m.

She says Calvin McGhee told police he was approached by two men who attempted to rob him while leaving working.

McGhee says both men pulled guns, prompting him to pull his own and fire shots, hitting at least one of the suspects.

Weary says McGhee immediately called police and described the suspects. A short time later, police were notified of a shooting victim showing up to a local hospital, who Weary says matched the physical description McGhee had provided.

Weary identified the shooting victim as 25-year-old Brandon Foster. He is being treated for what appears to be a non life-threatening wound to his stomach.

Investigators are working to verify that Foster is one of the suspects involved, and locate the second man in question.

Weary says McGhee was not injured in the incident and no charges are expected to be filed against him.