NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It's something that affects anyone who buys groceries. Tennessee House Democrats are trying to lower the sales tax on food, and they are now asking supporters to sign a new online petition.

Tennessee has one of the highest food tax rates in the country at 5 1/2 percent.

Now, some state lawmakers say because we have seen a surplus in revenue for the past several months that a portion of that money should be used to lower the food tax.

