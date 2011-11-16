News
TN Democrats push petition to lower state's food tax
Tennessee House Democrats are trying to lower the sales tax on food, and they are now asking supporters to sign a new online petition.
Wednesday, November 16th 2011, 9:54 pm EST
Updated:
Wednesday, November 16th 2011, 9:55 pm EST
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It's something that affects anyone who buys groceries. Tennessee House Democrats are trying to lower the sales tax on food, and they are now asking supporters to sign a new online petition.
Tennessee has one of the highest food tax rates in the country at 5 1/2 percent.
Now, some state lawmakers say because we have seen a surplus in revenue for the past several months that a portion of that money should be used to lower the food tax.
