WASHINGTON (AP) - Country music gets its due at the Obama White House next week.

The Obamas will play host to a string of country stars - legendary and contemporary - Monday at their seventh "In Performance at the White House" program.

Among those performing Monday night: Lauren Alaina, The Band Perry, Dierks Bentley, Alison Krauss, Kris Kristofferson, Lyle Lovett, Mickey, Darius Rucker and James Taylor.

Some of the performers also will take part in an afternoon workshop at the White House for 120 local students about the history of country music and its cultural significance.

The 2 p.m. EST workshop and the 7 p.m. EST concert will stream live on www.whitehouse.gov/live . The concert also will be broadcast by PBS on Nov. 23.