CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Yet another reminder, if you needed one, to never leave valuables in your car. The term valuables includes your wallet.

In this case, one was taken and someone attempted to use the bank card.

"You just can't leave items visible in your car," Chattanooga Police Detective Tim Tomisek.

This case backs that up.

It was around 2am October 8th when someone noticed what happening on Riverglen Lane.

A car was being robbed, taken was a wallet with a little bit of cash and a credit card.

"We're in tough economic times, right now, and car burglaries are the fastest, easiest way to get your immediate gains," says Tomisek.

It was a male who apparently broke into the car and stole the wallet.

It was a female who tried to use the credit card. She did so just about 3 miles up HWY 153 at the Kangaroo gas station.

"This is some kind of striped shirt, possibly a sweater. I can't tell. Obviously she's got kind of, her hair is longer than shoulder length," says Tomisek.

The card was declined, so the female and her accomplice didn't really get any return for their unlawful and misguided efforts.

"It looks like she's got a lanyard around her neck. It almost looks like an ID or something on that lanyard which made me wonder if she wasn't working somewhere nearby," says Tomisek.

That girl ended up paying cash for her purchase and you could end up making money on her capture.

If you know who she is or anything about the burglary or the stolen card, cash is waiting.

Pick up the phone and call Crime Stoppers at 698-3333.