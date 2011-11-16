UPDATE: Fri. Nov. 18

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)- Seven of the fourteen suspensions handed down after a parking lot fight at Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences have been overturned. Hamilton County Assistant Superintendent Robert Sharpe tells Eyewitness News that parents and students were notified of the decision late Friday. He said principal Barbara Jordan "decided to clear seven of the suspensions after her final review of the situation." She had told students earlier in the week that she had spotted them in a student-made video of the fight. Many of the students had complained they were merely bystanders, but were made to serve suspensions ranging from two to five days.

Two male students were reportedly the only ones actually involved in the fight, and Ms. Jordan told her supervisors that others suspended were instigators, "or those whose conduct was prejudicial to good order." Although Eyewitness News has not been allowed to view the video, one parent who declined to be identified said, "Apparently we were right all along. Our children told us they were not involved in the fight in any way, and judging by her reversal of the suspensions, they were telling the truth. We still don't understand why our children had to miss several days of school, including some important classes." Parents had threatened legal action unless proof of their children's misconduct could be provided.

E-mails forwarded to Eyewitness News have circulated among CSAS families in recent days, detailing loss of privileges and low student morale, and urging parents to send letters of complaint about the principal to School Board members. Mrs. Jordan has not spoken to Eyewitness News about parent complaints.

ORIGINAL STORY: Wed. Nov. 16

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)- An after-school fight in a student parking lot resulted in 14 suspensions, although only two of the students were directly involved in the altercation.

The incident happened at the Chattanooga School for Arts and Sciences on Friday. Hamilton County Schools Assistant Superintendent Robert Sharpe confirmed the suspensions, which were handed down by principal Barbara Jordan. In an emailed statement, Ms. Jordan wrote, "Students interviewed and/or suspended were identified through student statements and video. Roles in the incident varied from the actual participants in the fight, instigators and those whose conduct was prejudicial to good order."

But several CSAS parents say they have not been allowed to see the video, and that their suspended children tell a different story. They say they were merely bystanders, playing no role in the fight. There were no injuries or arrests in the aftermath of the incident. School officials say they cannot release the video to parents. The video was taken by a student, who is among those suspended.