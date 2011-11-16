CATOOSA COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -- For the twenty-fifth year, the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office will sponsor the Stocking Full of Love toy drive.

This year, beginning December 1, the Sheriff's Office will begin collecting names of those children (ages 12 months to 14 years) who would benefit from the program.

Anyone needing assistance should call either 965-7138 or 965-7139 for an appointment.

Names will only be accepted December 1 through December 13 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Last year, 1,445 children received toys from the Stocking Full of Love because of generous donations from Catoosa County citizens.

Anyone wishing to donate new toys can bring them to the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office or contact the Sheriff's Office to have the toys picked up at your residence or business when convenient.