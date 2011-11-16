Detectives in Bradley County are looking for a woman missing since June.

According to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office, Tammy Rene King, 48, was last seen leaving her apartment in Cleveland to go shopping in Dalton in June.

Relatives became suspicious when she hadn't contacted them in months and called police in October.

Detectives have followed up on information given to them by her family but those leads have proven unsuccessful finding her. Detectives say there has been no activity on King's bank account since June.