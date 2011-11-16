News
Domestic dispute turns violent
Wednesday, November 16th 2011, 10:12 am EST
Updated:
Wednesday, November 16th 2011, 10:12 am EST
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A domestic dispute turns violent for a Rossville couple.
Chattanooga police and EMS were called to 3200 14th Street, to find the victim, Aurello Ramsey with a stab wound to the neck.
Ramsey and Jasmine Penn were involved in a dispute in Rossville, Georgia when she stabbed him. Ramsey, not wanting to report the incident, went to the residence on 14th St. and EMS was called.
Penn is in custody awaiting extradition to Rossville.
Ramsey was taken to the hospital, his injury is not considered life threatening.