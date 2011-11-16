CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- The food you plan to buy for Thanksgiving dinner may be filled with a chemical linked to several serious diseases.

The breast cancer fund tested seven canned foods and found levels of bisphenol A (BPA).

Among other health issues, BPA is linked to breast and prostate cancer, infertility, type 2 diabetes and certain neurological disorders.

The chemical is used in canned goods and on plastic bottles to help prevent bacteria from tainting food.

To help reduce your family's exposure to the chemical, experts say, choose fresh food whenever possible, consider alternatives to canned food, beverages, juices, and infant formula.