CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- A Chattanooga mom, who carried her baby's body from the hospital in a cooler, gets a happy ending!

Melvina Brown will be able to bury her premature son next to his brother.

Sunday, the 22-year-old's baby was born at Erlanger, after carrying him for only 19 weeks.

He died shortly after taking his first breath.

This story is gaining national attention because the hospital sent the baby boy's body home with Brown in a Styrofoam cooler.

Though the procedure is legal, it brewed a lot of controversy.

After our story aired Monday, more than five funerals homes contacted Channel 3, offering their services.

Brown burst into to tears Tuesday when Channel 3 Eyewitness News Reporter Megan Boatwright delivered the news.

"I think the one that you might want to pick that you might decide to pick is this one," Megan tells Brown. "It's the Chattanooga Memorial Park in Red Bank. They have a plot next to Makai's that they said you can have."

With tears of joy streaming down her face, Melvina replies, "Oh my god! Thank you so much!"

Brown has lost three children since 2008.

Her first son Makai was stillborn, and laid to rest at Chattanooga Memorial Park.

The baby's plot doesn't have a marker.