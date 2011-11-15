INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Andrew Smith had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Butler went on a late run Tuesday to pull away from Chattanooga 57-46 in the Hoosier Classic.

Ricky Taylor led the Mocs (0-2) with 13 points and Omar Wattad had 10, but the Mocs went without a field goal for the final 13-and-a-half minutes of the game.

"That guy goes around the country teaching defense," Mocs' head coach John Shulman said of Bulldogs' coach Brad Stevens. ""It felt like a high-level conference game. I thought we did a phenomenal job defensively. Not an average job, defensively, a phenomenal job.

"We had one basket in the last 13 minutes or so and with five minutes to go we still had a shot to win the game. Our defensive effort, and just our effort period, was tremendous."

The Bulldogs (1-1) led 47-44 with 6:07 remaining before scoring nine straight points, including a 3-pointer and a dunk by Chase Stigall, that gave them a 12-point advantage with 55 seconds left in the game. Chattanooga (0-2) missed three 3-pointers and turned the ball over four times during that five-minute stretch.

"We played hard, but it's still not satisfying," said point guard Keegan Bell. "It is still frustrating, but I think we can bounce back and we are definitely better than we were the other day. I was glad we responded the way we did. They made their runs and we kept it close.

"There are gong to be games like this in conference where shots are not going in and it is a slow-paced game. You are just going to have to find ways to stay close."

Chrishawn Hopkins added 12 points and five assists for Butler (1-1).

Neither team shot the ball well. Chattanooga (0-2) hit 36 percent from the field, including 2 of 14 on 3-pointers. Butler was only slightly better, shooting 37 percent and making 6 of 22 from long range.