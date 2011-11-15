By Jesse Smithey

KNOXVILLE NEWS-SENTINEL

COALFIELD, Tenn. -- Seven players from the Coalfield High School football team involved in an on-field brawl last Friday, could miss Friday's Class 1A state quarterfinal against South Pittsburg, according to the TSSAA.

A fight broke out in the second quarter of Coalfield's second-round game against Lookout Valley and players from both sides were ejected, including Coalfield's 1,000-yard senior tailback Allen Seiber.