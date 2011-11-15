Sport - High School-Football
Coalfield could lose 7 players for South Pitt game
Seven players from the Coalfield High School football team involved in an on-field brawl last Friday, could miss Friday's Class 1A state quarterfinal against South Pittsburg, according to the TSSAA.
Tuesday, November 15th 2011, 6:59 pm EST
By Jesse Smithey
KNOXVILLE NEWS-SENTINEL
A fight broke out in the second quarter of Coalfield's second-round game against Lookout Valley and players from both sides were ejected, including Coalfield's 1,000-yard senior tailback Allen Seiber.
TSSAA spokesman Matthew Gillespie said Tuesday the association reviewed the game tape. It pinpointed seven Yellow Jackets — three who were already on the field and four who left the sidelines — and submitted those names to Coalfield for disciplinary action.