CHARLESTON, Tenn. (WRCB) -- Walker Valley High School didn't have to go far for its next high school football coach.

The school announced Tuesday offensive coordinator Glen Ryan has been promoted to the head coaching spot, replacing Ted Lockerby atop the program. Lockerby resigned two weeks ago after five seasons with the team.

"We are excited about what Coach Ryan brings to the table," WVHS principal Danny Coggin said Tuesday in a statement. "His vision for the football program, his excitement for the school and his dedication to the young people at Walker Valley is contagious."

Ryan, who has 26 years of coaching experience, joined the Mustangs' staff as an assistant before the 2010 season after a two-year stint as an assistant at East Paulding. However, he's a familiar name to prep fans in the area after a six-year stint as the head coach at Soddy-Daisy from 1997 to 2003. He was also the head coach at Munford High from 2004 through 2008 and has an overall record of 57-60 as a head coach.

Ryan was a multi-sport athlete in football and wrestling on the college level at Carson Newman before beginning his prep coaching career.