(Times Free Press) - Lawyers for Hamilton County 911 filed a federal lawsuit Monday alleging that AT&T submitted false reports, neglected to pay fees for nearly a decade and has used the savings as an unfair advantage against competing phone companies.

"AT&T has violated state law by filing false reports and failing to remit 911 charges necessary to pay for life-saving services," said a statement from attorneys for the Hamilton County 911 District.

AT&T spokeswoman Cathy Lewandowski said Monday that the company had no comment on the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims that, since at least July 2001, AT&T has filed monthly and annual reports listing fewer business phone lines than they actually provide. Under Tennessee law, phone companies must pay $3 per month per line to pay for 911 access.