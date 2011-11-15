News
Man accused of fire-bombing restaurant over pizza order
A Tennessee man is behind bars for the 32nd time. This time he's accused of trying to set a restaurant on fire.
Tuesday, November 15th 2011, 12:14 pm EST
Police picked up Jacob Winston in Nashville Monday.
He was apparently upset over a pizza order, and threw a beer bottle filled with flammable liquid into the restaurant.
Employees quickly put out the flames, then chased Winston down.
He faces several charges including aggravated arson.
His 32 arrests have all been since 2006.