We will see a few light showers on and off for the first part of the day.

More widespread, heavy rain will move in during drive time this afternoon. It will last through Wednesday, accumulating about 2" of rain widespread with locally higher amounts.

Although we may see a few storms, this is primarily a rain event, and no severe weather is expected.

A light south wind will keep temps above normal again today, in the upper 60s.

Much cooler air will be here as we dry out Thursday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s by the end of the week.

Get the latest weather information where ever you are with the WRCB Weather App for iPhone,iPad and Droid. Find WRCB Weather on any mobile device at http://m.wrcbtv.com.