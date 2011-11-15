Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres welcomes Kathleen and Tim Collins and their four sons, Joseph, Phillip, Godfred and Clinton from Hixson on the episode airing today at 4:00 p.m. on WRCB-TV.



Kathleen wrote into the show and shared their amazing story of how they adopted four young boys from Ghana after falling in love with their pictures online.

They adopted their first three sons, Godfred, Joseph and Phillip a year ago and while there met a fourth boy, Clinton who promised to eat just one meal a day if he could come home with them too.