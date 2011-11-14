CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- A Grand Jury has indicted a man on charges of vehicular homicide in connection with a fatal Rossville Boulevard crash.

Chattanooga Police Sergeant Jerri Weary tells Channel 3, 40-year-old Stephen McDowell slammed into the car driven by Rosalia Velasquez on September 19th as she was turning into a store.

The impact threw Velasquez's two children, a 11-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy, from the car. Police said the children were not wearing seatbelts at the time.

The 11-year-old girl died from her injuries nearly a week later.

Weary says a Grand Jury returned indictments against McDowell November 8th, after reviewing evidence collected from the scene and scientific information obtained throughout the investigation.

He was arrested Monday on charges of vehicular homicide, two counts of reckless aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment.