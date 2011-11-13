CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Eyewitness news has learned a World War II veteran died in a crash on Mountain Creek Road in Chattanooga.

Police say a pickup truck, driven by 23-year-old Caitlin Davis, crossed the center line and hit a car head-on around the 900 block of Mountain Creek Road near Signal View Apartments.

In that car, 84-year-old Henry Brown, and his wife, Mary. All three involved in the crash were taken to the hospital. Police say Henry Brown died from his injuries. Mary Brown and Caitlin Davis suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are working to determine what caused Davis to cross the center line.

Sergeant Jerri Weary says charges against Davis are pending further investigation.

Henry Brown was honored Sunday during a World War II ceremony at Calvary Baptist Church in Red Bank.