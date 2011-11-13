WALKER COUNTY, GA (WRCB)- The earth seems to be rumbling a lot lately in North Georgia.

Folks in Whitfield County are reporting some trembling late Sunday evening in Rocky Face.

We had several comments posted on our Facebook page about it. Whitfield County dispatchers tell Eyewitness News they got several calls, but there was no damage.

We have not received confirmation from the U.S. Geological Survey.

A small earthquake did hit Sunday morning, a few miles outside of Trion in Walker County.

It was hardly an earthquake to write home about, coming in as a 1.9 magnitude quake.

People are still a little on edge after the earthquake in Dalton last week and say it is always better to be prepared, just in case a big one strikes.

About seven miles northwest of Trion and eight miles southwest of LaFayatte, in the quiet mountains, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake hit around seven o'clock Sunday morning.

"I must have slept right through it. It must not have been much of an earthquake," says K.C. Campbell.

That is what most people in the area told Channel 3. The only ones probably awake at the time were cows. And even then, they did not seem too shaken up about it.

The USGS says the earthquake occurred right where the pavement turns into dirt on Shinbone Valley Road.

"Most times when I go for a jog or a walk down this road, 3 miles, I hardly ever see a car. So we like it like that," says Campbell.

He lives off Shinbone Valley Road. While he did not feel this earthquake, he knows what it is like to be in one. Back in 2003 he felt the earthquake near Fort Payne, Alabama.

"Well it too was early in the morning, because I remember it woke me up. And I remember feeling the house shaking. And I never experienced anything like that before. I knew it was more than a jet coming over, a sonic boom," says Campbell.

He says he does not want to experience that again.

Further in to town in LaFayette, Bi-Low worker Edward Jones is a little in edge.

"We had one happen in Dalton like a week ago. Now here's a second one, there's something going down. It's kind of weird to me," says Jones.

It is a fear that has been echoed to the USGS, especially with the big quakes in Turkey and Japan this year.

USGS officials insist they are not related, just random.

And that is what most people hope about the quakes that have hit here.

"Let's just hope we don't have a bigger one that will actually do damage," says Jones.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the Eastern Tennessee Seismic Zone is one of the most active earthquake areas in the southeast but it is not known for large earthquakes.

The largest one on record is the 4.6 magnitude quake that hit April 29, 2003, near Fort Payne, Alabama.