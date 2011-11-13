Gross and Millings win TVBC on Chickamauga
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Tennessee Valley Bass Club had 36 boats to come out and fish today in their second event of this season.
The team of Buddy Gross and James Millings had the winning bag of fish weighing 18.24 lbs. to take the win and the first place check for $998. They also received highest finishing Tow Boat US bonus and anglerswarehouse.com gift certificate which was worth an extra $160.
Big fish of the tournament and $360 went to the team of Russell Parkhill and Freddie Bradford with a 6.22 lb. largemouth.
Full results from tournament:
1st: James Millings / Buddy Gross - 18.24 lbs ($998.00 + $60.00 Anglerswarehouse.com) 100
2nd: Gary Davenport / Harold Coffman - 17.25 lbs ($464.00 + $40.00 Anglerswarehouse.com) 99
3rd: Rick Nease / Jordan Nease - 16.10 lbs ($256.00 + $20.00 Anglerswarehouse.com) 98
4th: Thomas Henshaw / Trevor Porter - 16.03 lbs ($128.00) 97
5th: Dale Soloman / Ed Ricklefs - 16.00 lbs ($90.00) 96
6th: Barry Wingo / Paul Johnson - 15.43 lbs ($80.00) 95
7th: Jeff Todd / Roy Tankersley - 14.59 lbs - 94
8th: Rick Camp / Anthony Blevins - 14.21 lbs - 93
9th: Russell Parkhill / Freddie Bradford - 13.71 lbs - 92+3=95
10th: Brent Barnes / Garrett Barnes - 12.71 lbs - 91
11th: Cody Holloway / Cam Steele - 12.54 lbs - 90
12th: Andy Melton / Joe Melton - 12.48 lbs - 89
13th: Johnny Leamon / Tim Forester - 11.61 lbs - 88
14th: Ray Brodie / Steve Brodie - 10.41 lbs - 87
15th: Steve Rogers / Doug Mims - 8.69 lbs - 86
16th: Mark Middleton / Ann Middleton - 8.24 lbs - 85
17th: Terry Cochran / Tracy Cochran - 8.19 lbs - 84
18th: Ben Hicks / Marvin Griffith - 7.53 lbs - 83
19th: Alan Title / Travis Title - 7.24 lbs - 82
20th: Joe Turner / Eddie Parker - 7.20 lbs - 81
21st: Chris Talley / Jeremy Shavers - 7.13 lbs - 80
22nd: Guy Tatum / Jody Casey - 6.85 lbs - 79
23rd: Tracy Maddux / Wayne Boyd - 5.67 lbs - 78
24th: Mark Riggs / Rob Moore - 5.37 lbs - 77
25th: Howie Burger / Tim Cody - 4.62 lbs - 76
26th: Scott Rogers / Hensley Powell - 4.50 lbs - 75
27th: Ben Henson / Mark Green - 4.49 lbs - 74
28th: David Brockman / Kevin Stone - 3.75 lbs - 73
29th: Gabe Yeargan / Max Yeargan - 3.12 lbs - 72
30th: Brad Harmon / John Biffle - 2.89 lbs - 71
31st: John Carpenter / Gary Patterson - 2.31 lbs - 70
-----: Jeff Bradford / Mark Smith - 0.00 lbs - 25
-----: Robert McDougal / Billy Caughron - 0.00 lbs - 25
-----: Brian Cash / Michael Hogwood - 0.00 lbs - 25
-----: Chris Phillips / Chip Farley - 0.00 lbs - 25
-----: Kenny Barber / Travis Shrader - 0.00 lbs - 25