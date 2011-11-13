CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Tennessee Valley Bass Club had 36 boats to come out and fish today in their second event of this season.

The team of Buddy Gross and James Millings had the winning bag of fish weighing 18.24 lbs. to take the win and the first place check for $998. They also received highest finishing Tow Boat US bonus and anglerswarehouse.com gift certificate which was worth an extra $160.

Big fish of the tournament and $360 went to the team of Russell Parkhill and Freddie Bradford with a 6.22 lb. largemouth.

Full results from tournament: