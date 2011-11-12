Sport - Interview
Lamb and Wilson dominate Dogfight Classic
Over twenty boats showed up at Chester Frost Park to fish the Tuesday night dogfight classic today. The team of Eddie Wilson and Greg Lamb won first place
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Over twenty boats showed up at Chester Frost Park to fish the Tuesday night dogfight classic today. The team of Eddie Wilson and Greg Lamb won first place and $720 with an incredible five-fish limit that weighed 30.66 lbs. They also had big fish of the tournament with a giant largemouth bass weighing 9.79 lbs.
Top 6 places:
1st: Wilson and Lamb – 30.66 lbs.
2nd: Wofford and Ledford – 15.47 lbs.
3rd: Jenkins and Torbett – 15.07 lbs.
4th: Pratt and Murrey – 13.52 lbs.
5th: Sneed – 12.97 lbs.
6th: Lamb and Kokozka – 12.31 lbs.