CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Over twenty boats showed up at Chester Frost Park to fish the Tuesday night dogfight classic today. The team of Eddie Wilson and Greg Lamb won first place and $720 with an incredible five-fish limit that weighed 30.66 lbs. They also had big fish of the tournament with a giant largemouth bass weighing 9.79 lbs.

Top 6 places:

1st: Wilson and Lamb – 30.66 lbs.

2nd: Wofford and Ledford – 15.47 lbs.

3rd: Jenkins and Torbett – 15.07 lbs.

4th: Pratt and Murrey – 13.52 lbs.

5th: Sneed – 12.97 lbs.

6th: Lamb and Kokozka – 12.31 lbs.