TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - JaMychal Green scored 18 points and Tony Mitchell had 17 to lead No. 19 Alabama to a 64-44 victory over North Florida in the season opener for both teams.

Ranked in the preseason for the first time since 2006-07, the Crimson Tide was shaky offensively but still sported the defense that yielded the fewest points in the Southeastern Conference last season. Alabama held the Ospreys to 13-of-56 shooting (23.2 percent).

Green made 6 of 10 shots and had six rebounds, while Mitchell had 10 rebounds.

Alabama started freshmen Rodney Cooper and Levi Randolph. Cooper had seven points, while Randolph finished with five points and eight rebounds.

Andy Diaz had nine points and eight rebounds to lead North Florida, which has lost its last six openers.