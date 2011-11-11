Police are looking for a man who allegedly beat four children
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police are looking for a man who allegedly beat four children, Friday night.
James Skiles, 34, fled a house on Jeffrey after reportedly severely beating a set of 2-year-old twins, a 7-year-old and a 10-year-old.
The children's siblings ran to a neighbor's house to call police after Skiles began beating the children because they did not obey him.
Emergency personnel found 4 of the 6 children suffering from blunt force trauma to their entire bodies. One child is believed to have suffered a broken leg and two of the four abused children are expected to be hospitalized.
Skiles currently has 6-outstanding warrants unrelated to the beatings of the children but is expected to face multiple charges in tonight's incident.
Skiles was able to flee the area prior to police arrival.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of James Skiles, they're asked to contact the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.