CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police are looking for a man who allegedly beat four children, Friday night.

James Skiles, 34, fled a house on Jeffrey after reportedly severely beating a set of 2-year-old twins, a 7-year-old and a 10-year-old.

The children's siblings ran to a neighbor's house to call police after Skiles began beating the children because they did not obey him.

Emergency personnel found 4 of the 6 children suffering from blunt force trauma to their entire bodies. One child is believed to have suffered a broken leg and two of the four abused children are expected to be hospitalized.

Skiles currently has 6-outstanding warrants unrelated to the beatings of the children but is expected to face multiple charges in tonight's incident.

Skiles was able to flee the area prior to police arrival.