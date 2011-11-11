CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Court broke early Friday in the trial of a Knoxville man who murdered a Chattanooga native.

Micah Johnson admits to murdering Carrie Daugherty in March of 2008, but he claims he was insane at the time.

Friday, the Medical Examiner testified to the brutality of Daugherty's murder and how she couldn't have died slowly.

Johnson used a brick, shovel, and rope to kill her, which is why the prosecution believes her murder was calculated.